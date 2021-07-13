WhatsApp keeps on bringing amazing features to its users. Now the company has unveiled a new feature in which the photo and video sent in the chat will be deleted after viewing it. This feature is similar to the Disappearing Messages feature of Snapchat and Instagram. The name of this feature is View Once which was rolled out for Android beta users in June itself and now it has been rolled out for iOS beta users as well.

According to a WABetaInfo report, the feature was earlier rolled out for Android beta users and now the company is finally releasing it for all iOS beta users. This View Once feature has been rolled out for some beta testers with the Android 2.21.14.3 version. It works similarly to Disappearing Messages. This feature has been made available for iOS beta testers. If you are a beta tester then you can use this feature.

Instant messaging app WhatsApp added the Disappearing Messages feature in November last year. Now it is working on providing this facility for videos and photos as well. The View Once the feature has been spotted by WhatsApp update tracker WABetaInfo on Android beta version 2.21.14.3. As soon as the video or photo sent by the user is marked as View Once, that photo or video will automatically disappear from the receiver’s phone.

To enable it, the user has to click on View Once. After this, as soon as the receiver has seen the video or photo once, you will get a notification. However, if you have Read Receipts turned off, you will not get a notification when the receiver has viewed or even viewed the sent photo or video.

