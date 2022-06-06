Whatsapp Feature Update: WhatsApp is now working on a double verification code feature to secure the entire login process for your account. This will make the app more secure while logging into the WhatsApp account. This new feature will be available for both Android and iOS users.Also Read - WhatsApp Likely to Add Another Verification Code to Prevent Fraud

According to a report by the website WABetaInfo, which tracks the feature of WhatsApp, with the help of this feature, the company will have to verify the same WhatsApp account before logging in on more than one device. After the introduction of the feature, when you try to login into your WhatsApp on another device, you will get a 6-digit code on the old device. You need to enter this code on your new device. Only after the code matches, you will be able to login to WhatsApp on the new device. Also Read - Apple WWDC Event 2022: Expected Announcements, Where To Watch | All You Need To Know

Verification Process Will Be Strengthened

The 6-digit code will strengthen the verification process. Whenever you log in to WhatsApp from a new phone, a 6-digit automatic code is sent to the registered mobile number to load and backup the chats. This is done to prevent the misuse of information. There were many cases of fake login on WhatsApp. The purpose of this double verification code is to strengthen the WhatsApp login process and prevent the misuse of personal information and data of the account. Also Read - WhatsApp Likely to Get ‘Undo’ Button for Deleted Messages Soon, Here's How You Can do It

Information Will Be Given Through Notification

According to the report, after the introduction of this feature, when you try to login to the old WhatsApp on a new device, you will get a notification. It will be written in it that “this WhatsApp account is already logged in on any device”. If you still want to login into WhatsApp, the code sent on the old device will need to be entered on the new device. This way people will know that someone is trying to log in to their account and they will not share another verification code to complete the process.