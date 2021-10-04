New Delhi: Facebook, Instagram and Facebook suffered an outage in India and worldwide on Monday night. A lot of users were unable to send or receive messages. Some users also reported that they failed to even log in to WhatsApp Web. As per downdetector, Facebook was the most affected platform followed by Instagram and WhatsApp. The website also reported a sharp spike in complaints by users. “We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience,” social media giant Facebook said.Also Read - How to Extract Text From Images In Android Phones; Follow Steps-by-Steps Guide Here

“We’re aware that some people are experiencing issues with WhatsApp at the moment. We’re working to get things back to normal and will send an update here as soon as possible,” WhatsApp said. Twitter, on the other hand, got flooded with some hilarious memes. Also Read - Google Removes 93,550 Content Pieces in Aug in India; Shows Monthly Transparency Compliance Report

Check some Hilarious Memes here that promise to tickle your funny bones: Also Read - WhatsApp Payment Features India's Rupee Symbol in Chat Composer; Likely to Give Cashback to Users

Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp down…. Time for us on Twitter ! pic.twitter.com/SSxc4M5vqM — Swanzy Kelvin (@Swanzy_Kelvin) October 4, 2021

The decision to switch from WhatsApp wasn’t that difficult 😂 pic.twitter.com/pTNaeHnC1C — Source Garland (@SourceGarland) October 4, 2021

People coming to Twitter to check what’s going on with Facebook and Whatsapp : pic.twitter.com/ZPID626KUI — ARES (@i6tx2) October 4, 2021

Mark Zuckerberg fixing the WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook crash #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/Eb8cRv6xI1 — Thiago OluwaSilva (@ManLikeTunde) October 4, 2021

#WhatsApp down#facebookdown

More & more people rushing to join Twitter 😉

Please give way 🙋‍♂️pic.twitter.com/LiwBC8nLnZ — TeaserSixer (@teasersixer) October 4, 2021

Everyone coming to twitter to see if instagram and whatsapp are down for everyone else #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/o5eTpyV6Uu — Narek #EdenSZN (@Narek_RMA1) October 4, 2021

Issuing a statement, messaging platform WhatsApp said, “We’re aware that some people are experiencing issues with WhatsApp at the moment. We’re working to get things back to normal and will send an update here as soon as possible,”

The portal showed there were more than 20,000 incidents of people reporting issues with Facebook and Instagram. Social-media giant’s instant messaging platform WhatsApp was also down for over 14,000 users, while Facebook Messenger was down for nearly 3,000 users