New Delhi: Like many other messaging apps, WhatsApp also has set English as the default language. But many users might not know that they can change the app's language anytime. It is important to note that when the app asks the users their preferred language during the setup process, then you can change or select the language.

The changing of phone's (Android and iOS) language settings changes the language preferences of the supported apps. However, if the users want just WhatsApp to be available in their language, they can manually change the app's preferred language.

How to change the WhatsApp language on Android

Open WhatsApp on your Android phone

Tap the three dots on the top right corner

Tap Settings

Go to the Chats option below Account on this page

Tap App’s Language available towards the bottom of the screen

Change your app’s language as per your preference

WhatsApp will show you the languages spoken in your country as options in the App's Language settings.