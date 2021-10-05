New Delhi: As WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook faced massive in several parts of the world, Twitter, Google and others took a swipe at the Facebook-owned services with hilarious memes. The outage that began around 9:06 pm (IST) and continued for nearly three hours turned Twitter into a meme-fest as users thronged to the microblogging platform, which was up and running.Also Read - Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram Down Globally; Company Issues Statement | Read Here

“Hello literally everyone,” the microblogging website owned by Jack Dorsey tweeted on its official handle. Also Read - BREAKING: WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook Down Again For Users

hello literally everyone — Twitter (@Twitter) October 4, 2021

Many others, including Zomato, Google and others joined Twitter to take shots at the major tech outage. Have a look here:

it's ok instagram, surviving mondays is tough cc – whatsapp — zomato (@zomato) October 4, 2021

Okay, who switched on DND? — Google India (@GoogleIndia) October 4, 2021

All the three apps – WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook – are owned by Mark Zuckerberg and run on shared infrastructure. “Sorry, something went wrong. We’re working on it and we’ll get it fixed as soon as we can,” a message on the Facebook website said. The message suggested a Domain Name System (DNS) error. DNS allows web addresses to take users to their destinations. A similar outage at cloud company Akamai Technologies Inc took down multiple websites in July.

WhatsApp also acknowledged the outage on Twitter: “We’re aware that some people are experiencing issues with WhatsApp at the moment. We’re working to get things back to normal and will send an update here as soon as possible. Thanks for your patience!”

We’re aware that some people are experiencing issues with WhatsApp at the moment. We’re working to get things back to normal and will send an update here as soon as possible. Thanks for your patience! — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) October 4, 2021

The website downdetector.com, which tracks web services, showed over 50,000 incidents of people reporting issues with Facebook and Instagram. The outage is expected to be affecting a much larger number of users.