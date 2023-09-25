Home

Technology

WhatsApp To Stop Working On THESE Android Apps From October | Full List Here

WhatsApp To Stop Working On THESE Android Apps From October | Full List Here

WhatsApp To Stop Working On These Smartphones: Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp, in order to provide a better user experience, upgrades its platform at regular intervals. As per the latest repor

WhatsApp To Stop Working On THESE Android Apps From October

WhatsApp To Stop Working On These Smartphones: Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp, in order to provide a better user experience, upgrades its platform at regular intervals. As per the latest reports, the App will soon stop working on old Android versions. These will massively cut the number of users of the app. Google has also scheduled the time when the Android versions lose official support which makes them more prone to security risks. The messaging app adheres to those changes so that millions of its users are secure from possible threats.

Trending Now

At present, WhatsApp is working on Android phones that have version 4.1 or newer. But starting October 24, WhatsApp will only work on phones with Android 5.0 or newer.

You may like to read

Here’s a list of phones that WhatsApp will stop working on:

Sony Xperia Z

LG Optimus G Pro

Samsung Galaxy S2

Samsung Galaxy Nexus

HTC Sensation

Motorola Droid Razr

Sony Xperia S2

Motorola Xoom

Samsung Galaxy Tab 10.1

Asus Eee Pad Transformer

Acer Iconia Tab A5003

Samsung Galaxy S

HTC Desire HD

LG Optimus 2X

Sony Ericsson Xperia Arc3

Nexus 7 (upgradable to Android 4.2)

Samsung Galaxy Note 2

HTC One

Here’s How You Can Check If Your Smartphone Runs on Android OS version 4.1 and older?

In the interim, you can check the settings menu on your smartphone to see if it supports Android OS version 4.1. Activate Settings > About phone > Software information. The Version category will include a listing of your Android version.

WhatsApp’s New Feature to Keep Creators Informed About Status of Their Channels Meta

WhatsApp is bringing a new feature designed to keep channel creators informed about the status of their channels on Android, especially when they are closed in specific countries. According to a WABetaInfo, this move comes in response to local laws requiring the platform to restrict access to specific content within certain regions.

This feature will allow WhatsApp to notify the channel creator if their channel’s visibility is restricted in certain countries due to legal requirements.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Technology News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES