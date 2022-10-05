Hyderabad Metro Tickets Via WhatsApp: Numerous digital payment methods, including QR codes, UPIs, and others, are now accepted for purchasing tickets at Metro Rail stations across the nation. However, one of the “smartest” ways to purchase a ticket is over WhatsApp. Now, commuters in Hyderabad can purchase their Metro tickets using WhatsApp.Also Read - Tech Tips: Want to Stop Websites From Monitoring Your Personal Data? Follow These Steps

The Hyderabad Metro Rail has launched an end-to-end digital payment-enabled Metro ticket booking service via WhatsApp. According to the statement by the L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited (L&TMRHL), this is for the first time in the country that a fully digital payment-enabled WhatsApp ticketing system has been launched by a Metro rail. For smart ticketing, the Metro has announced a WhatsApp number +918341146468.

The L&TMRHL has partnered with fintech platform Billeasy as its delivery partner for passengers to book Metro tickets through WhatsApp and enable end-to-end digital mode of ticket booking, in line with the Indian government's signature programme of Digital India and promoting the green way of commuting.

HOW TO BOOK THE TICKET VIA WHATSAPP: STEP BY STEP GUIDE HERE