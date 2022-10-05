Hyderabad Metro Tickets Via WhatsApp: Numerous digital payment methods, including QR codes, UPIs, and others, are now accepted for purchasing tickets at Metro Rail stations across the nation. However, one of the “smartest” ways to purchase a ticket is over WhatsApp. Now, commuters in Hyderabad can purchase their Metro tickets using WhatsApp.Also Read - Tech Tips: Want to Stop Websites From Monitoring Your Personal Data? Follow These Steps
The Hyderabad Metro Rail has launched an end-to-end digital payment-enabled Metro ticket booking service via WhatsApp. According to the statement by the L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited (L&TMRHL), this is for the first time in the country that a fully digital payment-enabled WhatsApp ticketing system has been launched by a Metro rail. For smart ticketing, the Metro has announced a WhatsApp number +918341146468.
The L&TMRHL has partnered with fintech platform Billeasy as its delivery partner for passengers to book Metro tickets through WhatsApp and enable end-to-end digital mode of ticket booking, in line with the Indian government's signature programme of Digital India and promoting the green way of commuting.
HOW TO BOOK THE TICKET VIA WHATSAPP: STEP BY STEP GUIDE HERE
- Send a “Hi” message to Hyderabad Metro Rail Phone No. +918341146468 to start a WhatsApp conversation or scan the QR code found at Metro stations.
- The passenger will get a One Time Password (OTP) that will be valid for five minutes and a URL gateway for the e-Ticket booking.
- Click the e-ticket booking URL to access the e-ticket gateway webpage for a contactless digital experience.
- Fill up the journey details such as route and type and make the payment as required.
- The payment can be made using any digital method, such as GPay, PhonePe, Paytm, or a Rupay debit card.
- Now you will receive a Metro e-ticket URL on your registered WhatsApp number.
- Now, click on the Metro e-ticket URL to download the QR e-ticket. It will be valid for one business day.
- To continue on the journey, show this ticket at the Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) gates in Metro stations.