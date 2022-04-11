New Delhi: Meta-owned WhatsApp is mulling to introduce a new feature that will enable the users to understand when a document is fully downloaded on their device or uploaded to their services. WABetaInfo in a notification said, the latest versions of WhatsApp beta for Android, iOS, Web, and Desktop bring the ability to view the estimated time of arrival when sharing documents, so when the document will be completely downloaded on your phone or Desktop.Also Read - WhatsApp to Roll Out ETA When Sharing Documents

After testing the ability to share media files up to 2GB in size to some users in Argentina – and which is still limited to those people, the messaging platform is rolling out the new feature to some beta testers, reports WABetaInfo. Also Read - WhatsApp Likely Turns Off 'Media Visibility' Option For Disappearing Chats

The latest versions of WhatsApp beta for Android, iOS, Web and Desktop bring the ability to view the estimated time of arrival when sharing documents, so when the document will be completely downloaded on your phone or Desktop. Also Read - WhatsApp Will Now Restrict Users To Forward Messages In Group Chats In Order To Contain Spam, See Details Here

The same information is also shown when uploading a document. The feature has been already released on WhatsApp Desktop last month, and this information has been rolled out to some beta testers on Android and iOS this week.

The report mentioned that if users do not see the feature, it means it has not been rolled out to their WhatsApp account.

A recent report said that WhatsApp is likely turning off the `media visibility` option for disappearing chats. Also Read: ‘Convert Twitter headquarters to homeless shelter?’ Elon Musk asks followers in a poll

The new move is to ensure a better privacy experience when using disappearing messages and to help keep media more private in disappearing chat threads.