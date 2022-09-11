Delhi: Are you guilty of missing out on messages on WhatsApp or sometimes they slip out of mind? Well, WhatsApp might soon be to the rescue. In a stockpile of messages from numerous groups and personal chats, often people are drowned in conversations on WhatsApp. Today, most of our daily happening from friendly chat groups to work, there is a chance to miss out or even forget a message. No more scroll, scroll, scroll to find that pin in the haystack as the Meta owned messaging platform will soon roll out a feature wherein users will be able to look for a message from any desired date without scrolling their way up.Also Read - How ICICI Bank Customers Can Pay Bills, Open FD And More Via WhatsApp Banking Services?

According to WeBetaInfo report, this feature was in the pipeline two years ago but was scrubbed off later. But, “after releasing the WhatsApp beta for iOS 22.0.19.73 update from TestFlight, we discovered that WhatsApp is finally planning to release the feature in the future again!”

HOW WILL IT WORK?

Thanks to this icon, you can quickly jump to a certain date so you can start reading all messages from that exact date.

To dismiss the date view, just scroll through the conversation.

This feature will be very useful, particularly when you want to discover the first message shared with a certain contact or you want to read what messages were shared on a certain date.

It is true that the feature is still under development in this build, but we are happy to confirm that WhatsApp is finally working on it again after discarding the development of the option two years ago so we should surely expect to get it in a future update of the app.

Earlier, WhatsApp had also announced the release of a new feature, WhatsApp survey wherein users will be allowed to share feedback on the app itself.