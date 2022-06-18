WhatsApp Feature Update: WhatsApp has started rolling out a new privacy feature for all its users. With the help of the new privacy feature, users will be able to hide their profile photos and last seen from people of their choice. This feature was spotted during testing last year and now it is being released for all. Also, WhatsApp had recently introduced the feature to transfer chats from Android devices to iPhones.Also Read - WhatsApp Launches New Feature; Allows Users to Mute, Message Participants In Group Voice Call

WhatsApp shared the information about the new feature via a tweet: "To further protect your privacy online, we're rolling out new options to your privacy control settings 🔒Now you can select who from your contact list can see your Profile Photo, About, and Last Seen status. For more information follow this link: https://faq.whatsapp.com/general/security-and-privacy/staying-safe-on-whatsapp."

Earlier, Android and iOS users used to see the options Everyone, My Contacts, and Nobody in the privacy settings of Last Seen and Profile Photo but now, My Contacts Except has been added as a fourth option. By clicking on this option, users can select specific contacts whom they do not want to see their profile picture and last seen.

Process to set privacy of profile photo

First open WhatsApp. Click on the 3 dots given in the top right corner. After clicking there, click on the 6th option, Settings. Then click on the Account option. There you will see the Privacy option at the top, click on it. On Privacy, you will see another option Profile Photo. On clicking on the Profile Photo, you will see 4 options. After this you can choose the option according to your choice.

Earlier, if someone’s contact number was saved on the phone, then they could see your profile photo but now it is going to change.

Now you will be able to backup data from Android phone to iPhone

Earlier this week, WhatsApp rolled out support for chat transfer from Android to iOS, although the feature is currently in beta testing and will be rolled out to everyone soon. To back up all the data including WhatsApp chats from Android phone to iPhone, one has to download Move to iOS app on Android phone.