New Delhi: The developers of instant messaging app WhatsApp are working continuously to ensure that users enjoy new features. This year, the Facebook-owned service WhatsApp has unlocked many features including the group privacy settings, fingerprint authentication, and WhatsApp business app.

Here is a list of new features that were rolled in the year 2019 and those features that are being tested in the beta phase:

1) WhatsApp Group Privacy Settings:

The privacy option in WhatsApp’s group invitation system allows users to control who can add them to groups. The options include “Everyone”, “My Contacts”, and “My Contacts Except”.

2) Fingerprint Authentication:

The fingerprint lock feature is added to the Android version of WhatsApp. Go to the Settings icon on the app. Now under the Account menu, click on the Privacy option and select the Fingerprint lock feature. Enabling this WhatsApp feature will ensure that your phone will be unlocked only through your fingerprint authentication stored in the OS.

2) WhatsApp Business App:

Apple iPhone users can use the WhatsApp Business App. This feature was introduced earlier in 2019 and as per the latest Catalog update, both Android and iPhone users can download this app in India and other countries namely Brazil, Germany, Indonesia, Mexico, the UK, and the US. Through this feature, small-scale businesses can showcase their product catalog.

4) Consecutive voice messages:

Users can play two or more voice messages which are sent to Android, iOS, and WhatsApp Web users automatically through the consecutive voice message feature.

5) Status Updates as Facebook Stories:

Android and iPhone users can now share their WhatsApp statuses onto Facebook stories.