Whatsapp Feature Latest Update: Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp's language by default is English. The messaging app, on the other hand, also allows users to change the app's language to their native language. WhatsApp is currently available in over 40 languages on iPhone and up to 60 on Android.It is to be noted that WhatsApp follows the language of your phone. For example, if you change the language of your phone to Hindi, WhatsApp will be in Hindi.

As per reports, WhatsApp currently supports a total of 11 local Indian languages. Hindi, Bangla, Punjabi, Telugu, Marathi, Tamil, Urdu, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, and English are among them. These eleven languages are also available on the WhatsApp Android application. In this article, we will help you to change the default language on WhatsApp. Follow the step-by-step guide here.

How to Switch WhatsApp’s Language on an Android Device?

On your phone, open the WhatsApp application.

Click on the three dots given on the right-hand side of the application.

Now click on the System option.

Click on the “App Language” option.

Choose the language based on your choice.

Your Whatsapp language will be changed.

How to Change Your Phone’s Language

Android: Go to your phone’s Settings > System > Languages & input > Languages. Tap and hold a language to move it at the top, or tap Add a language. iPhone: Go to iPhone Settings > General > Language & Region > iPhone Language. Select a language, then tap Change to {language}. KaiOS: Press Settings on the apps menu > scroll to the side to select Personalization > scroll down and press Language > press Language > select the language you want to use > press OK or SELECT.

How to change the language to the options available in supported countries:

"If you're using an Android phone, you might be able to change WhatsApp's language from within the app. One option is to choose your language on the initial Welcome screen. Or, if you are already using WhatsApp," Whatsapp in an FAQ page said.