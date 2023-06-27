WhatsApp Featuring Darker Top App Bar For Android Beta Version | Deets Inside

Home

The report further adds that the development of the darker top app bar is in progress and will be released for beta testers in a future update of the app.

New Delhi: The Meta-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp is working on a darker top app bar for its Android beta version, according to reports. This will give users a different visual experience while using the app. To offer improved performance and a more visually pleasing experience, the company has introduced a darker theme based on grayscale and the color black. According to WABetainfo, a large number of users are appreciating the changes introduced by the company while some believe that WhatsApp should introduce a completely new dark theme for the Android app similar to the one available on WhatsApp for iOS.

It is important to note that the difference will be experienced particularly on advanced mobile phones equipped with AMOLED screens. The report further adds that the development of the darker top app bar is in progress and will be released for beta testers in a future update of the app.

The instant messaging app is also working on a new white action bar for its Android beta version. This update aligns with the principles of Material Design 3 by transitioning to a white colour scheme.

WhatsApp has always aimed to keep the platform as user-friendly as possible. The company, on a regular basis, keeps on adding new features to enhance the user experience. The company has been working relentlessly to give best to its customers. The app has improved its platform through the introduction of visual modifications and incorporation of user feedback.

According to the reports, the company is likely to provide a more user-friendly messaging experience for its Android users though specific rollout dates for these updates have not been confirmed.

