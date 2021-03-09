New Delhi: The Facebook-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp has finally rolled out its much-awaited feature of voice and video calling for the desktop version of the app recently. As we know, the instant messaging app keeps updating its features to provide users with seamless functioning, it has also rolled out several other features along with the new voice and video calling feature on WhatsApp Web. Also Read - Twitter Announces New Feature That Would Let Users Charge Followers, Netizens React

To use the latest feature of voice and video calling from your laptop or PC, one needs to download the app on their devices. As per a report, the video calls will work "seamlessly" for both portrait and landscape orientation. Issuing a statement about the feature, the company said, "It appears in a resizable standalone window on your computer screen, and is set to be always on top so you never lose your video chats in a browser tab or stack of open windows."

"Voice and video calls on WhatsApp are end-to-end encrypted, so WhatsApp can't hear or see them, whether you call from your phone or your computer. Answering on a bigger screen makes it easier to work with colleagues, see your family more clearly on a bigger canvas, or free up your hands to move around a room while talking," said the company.

Apart from the voice and video call support on WhatsApp Web, the company has also added the feature of disabling read receipts for voice messages sent on individual chats. WhatsApp users will now be able to switch off the read receipts that notify the sender of whether the recipient have listened to the audio or not. To avail this feature, a user needs to go to WhatsApp Settings > Account > Privacy.

Another latest feature added by WhatsApp recently is that it now allows you to mute videos before sharing it as your WhatsApp status or sending it to other chats. One can access the feature from the video editing screen when one shares a video with another contact. The feature is currently available only on the Android version of the app.

Recently, the app has also announced the rollout of a new face or fingering unlock feature while linking the device. In order to link WhatsApp Web or Desktop to the WhatsApp account, users need to use their face or fingerprint unlock on their phones, before scanning a QR code from the phone to link their device.