Home

Technology

Are You Receiving WhatsApp Calls From Unknown International Numbers? This Could Be A Scam

Are You Receiving WhatsApp Calls From Unknown International Numbers? This Could Be A Scam

WhatsApp Fraud Calls: It is being reported that several WhatsApp users are receiving unknown calls from international numbers from different countries such as Ethiopia (+251), Malaysia (+60), Indonesia (+62), Kenya (+254), Vietnam (+84) and others.

WhatsApp allows users to save 'disappearing' messages if sender agrees.(Photo Credit: IANS)

WhatsApp Scam Latest Update: In today’s digital era, WhatsApp is one of the most popular social media apps for messaging and staying connected with near and dear ones. However, it comes with a cost as this app time and again has become a tool for cybercriminals to target innocent customers. In increasing cases, fraudsters are using WhatsApp to scam the app users.

It is being reported that several WhatsApp users are receiving unknown calls from international numbers from different countries such as Ethiopia (+251), Malaysia (+60), Indonesia (+62), Kenya (+254), Vietnam (+84) and others.

You may like to read

What you need to understand is that these code numbers do not necessarily mean that the calls are originating from these countries as we all know WhatsApp calls originate over the internet. Reports suggest that these international numbers are sold by agencies to scammers in the country.

In recent days, several users have reported about the new scam on microblogging site Twitter.

I have been receiving international calls and whatsApp messages. Till now it happened 10+ times. Any idea what's going on? Read on news that many others are getting such calls. #fraud #whatsapp #mumbai #ScamAlert pic.twitter.com/psisZRi4zi — TyrionLans (@TywinLans) May 5, 2023

“Okay seriously its getting out of hands!!! I have been getting these scam @WhatsApp calls from Unknown international numbers all day. Please take needed actions as all my friends have also reported the same!,” wrote one user in a Twitter post.

Of late, I am getting many missed calls on whatapp from countries like Malaysia, Banagladesh, Pakistan etc. what are they and how to stop them. And how to protect Android phone from potential fraud through such calls. #spam #WhatsApp #fraud #cybercrime — Jay Shah (@jay21shah) May 5, 2023

“I am getting lots of missed calls from Indonesian WhatsApp numbers. I think someone is not happy with my work,” wrote Vijay Patel, a Twitter user.

I am getting lots of missed calls from Indonesian WhatsApp numbers. I think someone is not happy with my work. pic.twitter.com/tTUa4xHNrB — Vijay Patel🇮🇳 (@vijaygajera) May 3, 2023

What WhatsApp users need to do?

WhatsApp users must ignore such calls and should not entertain at all. Moreover, the WhatsApp users can block and report these numbers. To block these unknown numbers on WhatsApp, you need to open a chat with the contact, then tap More > Block > Block. After this, you can also report the contact by tapping Report contact > Block.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Technology News on India.com.