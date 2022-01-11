WhatsApp update: WhatsApp, which has billions of users using the app every day, keeps things interesting while pushing for new features every now and then. A report has claimed that WhatsApp is currently working on a new feature – new search filters for WhatsApp Business users. WhatsApp Business is used by companies or organisations to communicate with customers.Also Read - Swiss Army Bans Use of WhatsApp, Signal, Telegram Over Security Concerns. Details Here

The report from WhatsApp beta tracker WABetaInfo stated that the WhatsApp Business app is bringing in more search filters for both Android and iOS users. Till now, WhatsApp Business users can filter messages based on videos, photos, GIFs, audio files, links, and documents. However, the new feature will allow WhatsApp Business users to filter messages based on their “contacts list, unknown numbers, and unread messages”. It is not yet known when WhatsApp will launch the new search filters. Also Read - WhatsApp News: 5 Cool And Useful WhatsApp Features That Launched In 2021, Checkout List | Watch

Earlier, there were reports that WhatsApp was planning to move Broadcast Lists to another part of the app in a future update. According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is planning to remove “Broadcast Lists” and “New Group” from the chats list in a future update. Also Read - WhatsApp Update: WhatsApp May Roll Out New Call Interface And Animated Heart Emojis, Says Reports | Checkout Video

There will be a new entry point for “Broadcast” within the contacts list, available when users tap the same button “Start New Chat” at the top right, the report said. The report noted that this is planned for a future update and there is not a known release date.

A recent report said that WhatsApp has started testing a new feature on iOS that displays profile pictures in system notifications when users receive new messages from chats and groups. The feature will display the profile picture of a person in notifications and one will see DPs in notifications for both individual and group WhatsApp chats.