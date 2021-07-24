New Delhi: The group call feature on WhatsApp has an upgrade. WhatsApp users must have noticed a few changes when using group calls on the popular messaging app. Not only does WhatsApp group calls have a complete new look, but it also has updated the functionality.Also Read - WhatsApp Rolls Out New Feature of Joinable Calls, Allows One to Join a Group Call That They Missed; Check Details

The company announced the updates earlier this week making it much easier to join a call. Here’s everything that has changed: Also Read - Banned 20 Lakh Indian Accounts From May 15 to June 15: WhatsApp in Its Compliance Report to Centre

What’s New on WhatsApp Group Calls

Earlier, if a user missed a group call, they wouldn’t be able to join it unless added to the call again by others. This has been updated with the new group call feature, which allows users to join an ongoing call from the ‘Calls’ tab. Also Read - IT Rules 2021: New IT Rules Will Ensure Safer and More Responsible Social Media Ecosystem in India, Says Ashwini Vaishnaw

Any group member who missed a call that is still ongoing can enter the group call by just clicking on it.

Group Calls Navigation

Just like before, calls will go to each member of the group when dialled. What’s new here is that the moment someone picks up the call, they will take up the entire screen. As more members then pick up the group call, they too will be added in separate windows.

The ring will go through for a couple of minutes after which anyone who has not joined the call will be able to see the ongoing call by clicking on the ‘Calls’ tab.

What Else

Apart from these major changes, the group call window has got a fresh look. The functions buttons on screen for mute, camera switch, video on/off and declining the call have now been placed in a floating taskbar at the bottom.

Here are the full details: