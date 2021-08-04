Instant messaging app WhatsApp keeps on launching new features for its users. But the company has not yet launched any feature to find out who has blocked you on WhatsApp. People get blocked on the world’s biggest messaging app WhatsApp for different reasons. However, like Facebook, it is very difficult to know whether you have been blocked or not on WhatsApp. But through some steps, you can get to know who blocked you. Let’s Find Out:Also Read - WhatsApp Group Calls Update: Now You Can Join an Ongoing Group Call That You Just Missed. Here's How

Check Last Seen

If you suspect that someone has blocked you, go to their chat window and check their last seen or online status. If you are blocked, then here you will not see the last seen and online status.

Check Profile Picture

The profile picture of a person is also not showing. Although it may happen that that contact has removed his DP, if the DP is not visible for a long time, then it might be possible that the person has blocked you.

Check Blue Tick on the message

WhatsApp’s Blue Tick feature has made it easy. Message any person you suspect has blocked you and check if the message is delivered. Also, blue tick comes or not. If a single tick appears on your message, then understand that you have been blocked by that person.

Try WhatsApp Call

You can also check if that person has blocked you by making a WhatsApp call. If the call is connected, then you are not blocked. At the same time if the call is not connected then you are blocked.

Group Test:

Create a group and add some friends to it. Now add the person you doubt. If you have been blocked by that person, then you will get a message saying you don’t have the authorization to add them.

Account Delete

If you feel that that contact has deleted the account, then go to the Chat option of WhatsApp to clear this confusion. Now click on the blank DP of that person. If options like Message and Call are showing, then the account has not been closed. But if the invite is being written, then the account has been deleted.