New Delhi: The services on social media messaging app Instagram and WhatsApp restored after being down for over 30 minutes in many parts of the world. It stopped working in many parts of India and world on Friday evening because of which users could not send messages or post anything on Instagram. Downdetector which provides real-time overview of issues and outages with all kinds of social media platforms said in a tweet that Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp and Instagram were facing technical issues. Also Read - Restrain WhatsApp From Implementing Its New Privacy Policy: Centre Urges Delhi High Court

Literally me coming to Twitter to see if it’s WhatsApp and IG or my phone #whatsappdown pic.twitter.com/xr4oecPt1J — Mishi⁷ Fuck grammys. (@strxwbxrrytae) March 19, 2021

After Checking Whatsapp & Instagram is Down But Twitter is alive😂😜#whatsappdown #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/y1GBtiSN08 — Siva Harsha (@SivaHarsha_1) March 19, 2021

Soon after the technical snag was reported in India, users took to social media platforms such as Twitter to complain about the services. However, the reason of the snag is yet to be ascertained.

Taking to Twitter, WhatsApp users said that one of the world’s most popular instant messaging apps has not been working for some time now. Some Instagram users also reported that the app is down.

Because of the technical issue, messages were not getting delivered on WhatsApp, users tweeted, while no content could be loaded on the photo- and video-sharing app Instagram.

However, the official account of WhatsApp on Twitter has not posted any message on the issue yet.