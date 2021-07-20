WhatsApp Joinable Calls Feature: WhatsApp has added a new feature on its platform for its users. Through this feature, WhatsApp users will be able to join any group video or voice call even if they have missed it. If you are busy with some work and you could not join the call, you will be able to connect midway through group calling. In the new feature of WhatsApp, a new call information button will be available, so that before joining a group call, users will be able to know who is involved in the group call. Also, to whom the invite has been sent for the group call. WhatsApp has started rolling out the new group call feature from Monday, which will soon come to your device as well.Also Read - 'Want to Address Some Rumours': WhatsApp Issues Clarification on Privacy Policy

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook, the owner of WhatsApp, has announced the new feature of WhatsApp from his official Facebook page. Through this update, users can leave the group call midway and rejoin it if they want. However, this requires the continuation of the call. If the group call is over, you will not be able to join. Till now there was no facility to attend group calls in between. The new feature will work on both voice and video calls. Also Read - Your Privacy May be at Risk: WhatsApp Group Chat Links Available on Google Search

WhatsApp Joinable Calls: How To Join a Missed WhatsApp Group Call?

Step 1: Go to Call log on WhatsApp Also Read - NIA Conducts Raids at Multiple Tamil Nadu Locations in Connection With Terror Case

Step 2: Users will see a new “tap to join” option in their call log on WhatsApp

Step 3: Click and join an ongoing group call even if it was missed originally.

NO MORE FOMO. You won't miss a group call because you didn't get to the phone fast enough anymore! With Joinable calls on WhatsApp you can join an ongoing call at any time! pic.twitter.com/UXcF18THu4 — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) July 19, 2021

With the arrival of the WhatsApp joinable group call feature, it will not be necessary to join the group call in the beginning. If that group call is still going on, then you will get the Tap to join option in the call log of WhatsApp. By clicking on this option, you will be connected to the group call. You will also see two options of ignoring and joining within the group calls.

I’m stoked that my team is launching a better version of WhatsApp group calling today! You can now join a call at any moment while it is ongoing, so you never have to miss one again https://t.co/LfA3Ow7Slz pic.twitter.com/a3s3JgB3Pf — Thijs Niks (@thijsniks) July 19, 2021

After the new update, if the user has missed the group call, then he will be given the option to reconnect the group caller. Earlier, if the user missed the group call notification, he had to message the caller and enter the reconnect message to rejoin the call, which was inconvenient. WhatsApp has also introduced a new call info screen that will show the details of people who have been invited for group calls. Apart from this, you will also see the names of those who are active during the call. It is very similar to video conferencing.

This feature was spotted on Android in October 2020 and now, WhatsApp is testing it for iOS users. Android and iOS beta testers right now can use the feature.