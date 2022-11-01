San Francisco: Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly testing a self-messaging feature that will allow you to send messages to yourself more easily. As per the WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is now testing some improvements for sending messages to yourself for some beta testers on its beta apps for Android and iOS.Also Read - Instagram Tricks: Check Step By Step Guide to Download Reels On Your Smartphone

As per IANS report, WhatsApp is now conducting a small test by rolling out "messages with yourself" to a select group of beta testers following the release of the WhatsApp beta for the Android 2.22.24.2 update. Some beta testers found that WhatsApp is now highlighting that chat by adding "message yourself" as the chat caption after updating to the most recent version of the Android app, according to the report.

WHAT IS WHATSAPP ME (YOU) FEATURE?

In this, WhatsApp has a new chat option called “Me (You)” that will allows users to send messages to just yourself.

Meanwhile, you can still use WhatsApp to message yourself by using the wa.me (Click to Message link) or by creating a group in which you are the only participant.

But if you want to send an important message later or transfer files between your devices, then messaging yourself can be a useful feature or the best way to communicate with yourself.

(With Inputs From IANS)