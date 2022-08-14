Delhi: Are you often mulling over which photo to put as your display picture (DP) on WhatsApp? What if we tell you that you will soon be able to do something more creative with it? In another of its feature development spree, the Meta owned platform, WhatsApp has announced another feature for the users to look forward to. According to report by WaBetaInfo, the instant messaging platform is working on an update wherein users will be able to set up their own avatars as their profile images. They can then use it as masks while on a video call or share it as stickers in chats.Also Read - WhatsApp New Feature Alert! Now Delete Messages Even After 2 Days Of Sending Them Out

Currently, in a bid to make conversations fun, user were able to use stickers, GIFs, and emojis but now personal emoji inspired avatars will be an add on soon. Also Read - WhatsApp To Roll Out 7 New Features: Status Reaction, Login Approval And More

WaBetaInfo’s report stated that users will be able to choose the perfect avatar for themselves by customising it. In addition, they will also be able to choose a background color to use within the profile photo. This new feature will be available on WhatsApp beta for iOS and Desktop beta.

WhatsApp is working on setting up avatar profile photo! The ability to set up an avatar to use as a profile photo is under development on WhatsApp beta for Android.https://t.co/0m70rqCEwi — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) August 13, 2022

While this is a rather quite interesting feature but unfortunately, there is no clarity on when this feature will be released since it is under development. It will probably be rolled out to users in the very distant future since it is in an early stage of development.

Meta’s other social media platforms like Instagram and Facebook already offer 3D avatar features for users and soon WhatsApp will join the avatar club!

Earlier in the month, WhatsApp had rolled out new privacy features. It had also announced to launch about 7 new features to enhance the working of the app keeping in mind the needs of the user as well including reacting to status, login aprroval and more.