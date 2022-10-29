New Delhi: Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp has a new update. WhatsApp is releasing a new feature profile photos of group participants for some iOS beta testers. According to WABetaInfo, the platform is planning to introduce something that has been requested for a long time — profile photos of group participants.Also Read - WhatsApp Rolls Out New Blur Image Feature For Desktop Beta Users
WhatsApp’ Profile Photos In Group Chats Feature
- As per the latest feature, the profile photos of other group participants now shows next to all incoming messages within the group chat.
- As happens with the reaction preview, there is no way to disable this feature.
- The feature will always be enabled by default for all group participants and there is no switch for it.
Recently, the platform has started releasing a feature that lets group admins delete any message in the group to some lucky beta testers. It is a significant feature for group admins because they can finally moderate their WhatsApp groups better. In addition, when a message is deleted for everyone in the group, all other group participants can see that a certain group admin has deleted the message.