New Delhi: Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp has a new update. WhatsApp is releasing a new feature profile photos of group participants for some iOS beta testers. According to WABetaInfo, the platform is planning to introduce something that has been requested for a long time — profile photos of group participants.Also Read - WhatsApp Rolls Out New Blur Image Feature For Desktop Beta Users

WhatsApp’ Profile Photos In Group Chats Feature

As per the latest feature, the profile photos of other group participants now shows next to all incoming messages within the group chat.

As happens with the reaction preview, there is no way to disable this feature.

The feature will always be enabled by default for all group participants and there is no switch for it.

Recently, the platform has started releasing a feature that lets group admins delete any message in the group to some lucky beta testers. It is a significant feature for group admins because they can finally moderate their WhatsApp groups better. In addition, when a message is deleted for everyone in the group, all other group participants can see that a certain group admin has deleted the message.