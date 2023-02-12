Home

WhatsApp Latest Feature: Soon Be Able To Share Images In Original Quality

WhatsApp Latest Feature: Soon Be Able To Share Images In Original Quality

Has low quality image sharing on WhatsApp been a concern for you? Well, soon you will have an option to go with standard size.

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature that allows users to pin messages within chats and groups. (File Photo)

WhatsApp Latest Feature: Releasing a slew of features, WhatsApp is here with one of the most awaited features. Sharing media files over the Meta owned messaging platform has always raised concerns over the reduction of quality of images. For some it is a minor thing, but for some, utmost quality matters. According to a report by WeBetaInfo, WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature which will allow users to send images in their original quality, on Desktop beta.

With this new feature, users will no longer have to worry about their images losing quality or resolution while sending them, reports WABetaInfo.

The feature will allow users to send images in their original quality, preserving their resolution and clarity. This is a great improvement compared to the current image compression that occurs when sending images.

When the feature will be available to the beta testers, they will still be able to send images using the standard compression method, which will be useful for those who want to save storage space, and it is always the default option.

The ability to send photos in their original quality is currently under development and is expected to be released in a future update of the desktop application, the report said.

The feature will provide users more control over the quality of photos they send, especially when sending the photo in its original quality is necessary.

Recently, WhatsApp has announced to roll out a feature wherein iOS beta users will be able to share 100 media files over the messaging platform. Eventually it will be introduced for all its users.

