WhatsApp New Feature: The instant messaging platform, WhatsApp is constantly working on features to enhance user experience in all the best ways possible. In a recent development, it is now working on another feature called, ‘Companion Mode’, that will allow users to sync chat history between multiple devices.Also Read - WhatsApp Latest Update: Users Can Soon Hide Their 'Online' Status. Here's How

In the contemporary era, everyone has high functional use of this messaging platform. The most amount of data is exchanged on this forum as well making it a need for everyone. Interacting with multiple devices on a daily basis, this becomes a bridge to an extent.

Adding on to the user-friendly experience, soon, people will be able to log in to their WhatsApp account on WhatsApp Web without the phone being required to be connected simultaneously.

Here is a screenshot of the Companion Mode in the recently rolled out WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.22.15.13.

Elaborating on this new feature, Wabetainfo said, “When users log into WhatsApp from a secondary mobile device, their chats are securely copied to the companion device. This process may take a while to complete, so WhatsApp is working on adding the same message system available on WhatsApp Web/Desktop: it explains that chats are still in sync, so old messages are momentarily not available.”

Feature of Companion Mode:

Users will be allowed to log in to their WhatsApp accounts from two phones at once. Currently, the setup does not allow the users to access this way.

Chat histories will be synchronized across devices.

Eventually, it will ease out the process of transferring chat data from the original phone to the other devices.

As this new feature is still a work in progress, there is no clarity on when exactly this will be rolled out. Rest assured, WhatsApp users are in for some great features in the pipeline.

Recently, WhatsApp also revealed that users will soon be able to hide ‘Online’ status from others and yet continue to work online.