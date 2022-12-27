Top Recommended Stories
WhatsApp Will Stop Working On These Smartphones After December 31: Full List Here
WhatsApp Latest Update Today: As per reports, the list includes 49 smartphones ranging across multiple brands like Apple, Samsung to Huawei and others which will lose access to WhatsApp.
New Delhi: If you have updated your smartphone recently, then there is nothing to worry about. However, if you have not updated as yet, then there is chance that WhatsApp will stop working on your smartphone from December 31, 2022.
WhatsApp is ending support for outdated smartphone models from December 31, 2022. As per a report by Gizchina, the list includes 49 smartphones ranging across multiple brands like Apple, Samsung to Huawei and others.
The list of smartphones includes mobile phones from a few years back. If you interested in knowing which smartphones are losing support for WhatsApp, check the full list here:
- Apple iPhone 5
- Apple iPhone 5c
- Archos 53 Platinum
- Grand S Flex ZTE
- Grand X Quad V987 ZTE
- HTC Desire 500
- Huawei Ascend D
- Huawei Ascend D1
- Huawei Ascend D2
- Huawei Ascend G740
- Huawei Ascend Mate
- Huawei Ascend P1
- Quad XL
- Lenovo A820
- LG Enact
- LG Lucid 2
- LG Optimus 4X HD
- LG Optimus F3
- LG Optimus F3Q
- LG Optimus F5
- LG Optimus F6
- LG Optimus F7
- LG Optimus L2 II
- LG Optimus L3 II
- LG Optimus L3 II Dual
- LG Optimus L4 II
- LG Optimus L4 II Dual
- LG Optimus L5
- LG Optimus L5 Dual
- LG Optimus L5 II
- LG Optimus L7
- LG Optimus L7 II
- LG Optimus L7 II Dual
- LG Optimus Nitro HD
- Memo ZTE V956
- Samsung Galaxy Ace 2
- Samsung Galaxy Core
- Samsung Galaxy S2
- Samsung Galaxy S3 mini
- Samsung Galaxy Trend II
- Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite
- Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2
- Sony Xperia Arc S
- Sony Xperia miro
- Sony Xperia Neo L
- Wiko Cink Five
- Wiko Darknight ZT
In another development, WhatsApp said it is working on a feature that will allow users to report status updates. According to a report by WABetaInfo, the feature would let users report a status update within a new menu in the status section.
