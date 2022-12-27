WhatsApp Will Stop Working On These Smartphones After December 31: Full List Here

WhatsApp Latest Update Today: As per reports, the list includes 49 smartphones ranging across multiple brands like Apple, Samsung to Huawei and others which will lose access to WhatsApp.

New Delhi: If you have updated your smartphone recently, then there is nothing to worry about. However, if you have not updated as yet, then there is chance that WhatsApp will stop working on your smartphone from December 31, 2022.

WhatsApp is ending support for outdated smartphone models from December 31, 2022. As per a report by Gizchina, the list includes 49 smartphones ranging across multiple brands like Apple, Samsung to Huawei and others.

The list of smartphones includes mobile phones from a few years back. If you interested in knowing which smartphones are losing support for WhatsApp, check the full list here:

Apple iPhone 5

Apple iPhone 5c

Archos 53 Platinum

Grand S Flex ZTE

Grand X Quad V987 ZTE

HTC Desire 500

Huawei Ascend D

Huawei Ascend D1

Huawei Ascend D2

Huawei Ascend G740

Huawei Ascend Mate

Huawei Ascend P1

Quad XL

Lenovo A820

LG Enact

LG Lucid 2

LG Optimus 4X HD

LG Optimus F3

LG Optimus F3Q

LG Optimus F5

LG Optimus F6

LG Optimus F7

LG Optimus L2 II

LG Optimus L3 II

LG Optimus L3 II Dual

LG Optimus L4 II

LG Optimus L4 II Dual

LG Optimus L5

LG Optimus L5 Dual

LG Optimus L5 II

LG Optimus L7

LG Optimus L7 II

LG Optimus L7 II Dual

LG Optimus Nitro HD

Memo ZTE V956

Samsung Galaxy Ace 2

Samsung Galaxy Core

Samsung Galaxy S2

Samsung Galaxy S3 mini

Samsung Galaxy Trend II

Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite

Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2

Sony Xperia Arc S

Sony Xperia miro

Sony Xperia Neo L

Wiko Cink Five

Wiko Darknight ZT

In another development, WhatsApp said it is working on a feature that will allow users to report status updates. According to a report by WABetaInfo, the feature would let users report a status update within a new menu in the status section.