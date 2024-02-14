Home

WhatsApp Latest Update: Apple Mac Users Can Now Edit Messages Faster, Know Shortcut Here

Meta-owned WhatsApp has released new features, including all new shortcuts for the quick edit feature, improved responsiveness and bug fixes for issues with the toolbar and sidebar in the Mac OS.

WhatsApp on Mac's Changelog with all its updates. (Image Source: WABetaInfo)

New Delhi: Meta’s popular messenger app, WhatsApp, with more than 2.7 billion active users, has just recently released a new update on the stable version for its Mac users. The new features bring a new shortcut for users, which allows them to quickly edit the last sent message, and improved app responsiveness for large messages. Here is all that the new update brings to the table.

WhatsApp’s Quick Edit Shortcut on Mac

WhatsApp released a new update for Mac OS users, updating the latest version to 24.3.75. The new update brings an exciting new feature for Mac users that allows them to quickly edit their last message by pressing the up arrow key. This shortcut allows users to save more time with just a tap of the button. In addition to this, WhatsApp has again reintroduced keyboard navigation for scrolling through search results, making it easier for users to navigate through their conversations and find relevant information quickly.

Improved App Responsiveness on Mac

According to a report by WABetaInfo, with the new update, along with improving the media download experience, WhatsApp also made significant compatibility improvements for earlier macOS versions, fixing toolbar and sidebar issues. Users can now scroll through search results on the keyboard, which makes it easier for them to navigate through conversations and find relevant information quickly. Finally, the app is now more responsive when handling a high volume of messages and downloading large files.

We are confident that the extensive bug fixes will improve the app’s stability and overall functionality. As previously mentioned in previous app logs, WhatsApp restates in the most recent official changelog its dedication to incorporating user feedback to improve the user experience. To achieve this goal, WhatsApp will continue to update the app on a regular basis to fix bugs and improve performance. This iterative approach highlights WhatsApp’s dedication to delivering an improved user experience that aligns with user preferences, achieved through attentive listening to user feedback to continually refine the messaging platform.

When Mac users install the most recent version of WhatsApp from the App Store, they will have access to the new bug-fix update, which also comes with various performance enhancements.

WhatsApp Other Updates: Channels

In other updates, WhatsApp is also reportedly developing a new feature to disable reactions in its one way broadcasting tool, Channels. The new feature being developed would allow Channel owners to restrict followers to choose from default emoji reactions, or completely disable them, resulting in a more focused one-way update for both owners and followers.

