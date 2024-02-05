Home

Technology

WhatsApp Latest Update: Check New Command Feature That Enhances Interactions With Business Solutions

WhatsApp Latest Update: Check New Command Feature That Enhances Interactions With Business Solutions

Know how WhatsApp's latest update the "commands" feature, specifically targets businesses utilizing the WhatsApp Cloud API, and empowers them to enhance customer interactions and streamline communication.

WhatsApp Business

New Delhi: WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature called “Commands” to enhance chat interactions with business solutions. This feature is currently available for business accounts that use the official WhatsApp Cloud API after installing the latest versions of WhatsApp for iOS and Android. Essentially, the new feature is aimed at saving time for both businesses and users while providing a more meaningful, personalised experience for them. Here are all the details on the upcoming feature.

Trending Now

WhatsApp’s New Commands Feature

According to a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is currently testing a new Commands feature for its WhatsApp Business application. This feature allows businesses that use the WhatsApp Cloud API to configure commands that customers can initiate by typing “/” followed by the command keyword within the chat. Prior to this, WhatsApp had also released a marketing feature, which was also designed to help small businesses expand their reach by sending offers and announcements to their customers.

You may like to read

How Does the Commands Feature Work?

The new Commands Feature aims to streamline customer interactions and save businesses time by providing quick and easy access to information or actions. Businesses can define these commands and their corresponding responses, much similar to the existing “quick reply” option for standard business accounts. Then the customers can type “/” followed by the command keyword to trigger the response.

The feature is currently rolling out to businesses that use the WhatsApp Cloud API. Customers will need to have the latest versions of WhatsApp for iOS and Android installed to use it.

The commands feature is similar to existing features like chatbots (Telegram) and quick replies, but it offers more flexibility and customisation for businesses.

How Will Command Feature Help?

This new feature signifies a notable advancement in enhancing customer-business interactions, offering businesses a novel communication and user experience improvement tool. The integration of command functionality provides a flexible and customizable approach for businesses to engage effectively with their customers, enabling quicker responses and more personalized interactions. By incorporating commands, businesses can guide customers through their specific services, eliminating the need for users to type out full texts.

Although this feature is new and may initially present challenges in finding a business solution that has adopted commands, the potential benefits, such as increased efficiency and improved customer engagement, make exploring and adopting this feature a promising investment over time.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Technology News on India.com.