WhatsApp Latest Update: Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is likely working on a new feature that will allow users to silently exit groups. As per WABetaInfo, the feature is currently under development and will be coming to a future update of the app. With the new feature, when a users leaves a group, only group admins will be notified of the exit. Other users will not be alerted. A screenshot also reveals how the exit prompt will look to users.

Currently, when users exit a group, WhatsApp normally adds a system message in the chat to inform all participants that you exited the group.

The report mentioned that even if the screenshot is taken from WhatsApp Desktop beta, the feature will surely be released on WhatsApp beta for Android and iOS in the future. Recently, the messaging platform has announced that it is rolling out new features, including emoji reactions, bigger files and groups.

The company said that it is slowly rolling out the ability to add up to 512 people to a group, which, till now, allowed to add only up to 256. WhatsApp said it recommends using WiFi for larger files and it will display a counter while uploading or downloading to let users know how long your transfer will take.

