Home

Technology

WhatsApp Latest Update: iOS Users Can Now Multitask On Calls Without Video Getting Paused With THIS New Feature | Here Is How

WhatsApp Latest Update: iOS Users Can Now Multitask On Calls Without Video Getting Paused With THIS New Feature | Here Is How

WhatsApp Latest Update: iOS users will now be able to video chat without getting their videos pauses and yet opening other tabs.

WhatsApp: The users who are not well versed with the transactions must know that they will first have to enable bank-to-bank money transactions as WhatsApp Payments uses UPI.

WhatsApp Latest Update: Does your video pause when you indulge in some other activity or open another tab while on a WhatsApp video call? Is it annoying, a teeny bit, maybe? WhatsApp has now a solution for this little problem too. Ina slew of updates and new features, the Meta owned instant messaging platform has rolled a ‘picture-in-picture mode for video calls’ feature. This feature is now only available for iOS users across.

With this feature in the new update, users can now multitask during a WhatsApp call without their video being paused, reports WABetaInfo.

You may like to read

How will picture-in-picture mode work?

Other than the picture-in-picture mode, the new update also includes– the ability to attach a caption to the documents, and longer group subjects and descriptions to make it easier to describe the groups.

The ability to use the picture-in-picture mode during a WhatsApp call has been widely rolled out to everyone on the stable release of the iOS application. So users have to update the app from the App Store to check if the feature is already enabled for their WhatsApp account, the report said.

In December last year, it was reported that the messaging platform had started to roll out picture-in-picture mode for the video calls on iOS beta.

Meanwhile, last week, WhatsApp was reportedly rolling out a new feature on iOS beta that will allow users to share up to 100 media within the chats, which was earlier limited to only 30. This feature is useful as users will finally be able to share entire albums, making it easier to share memories and

Also, according to a report by WeBetaInfo, WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature which will allow users to send images in their original quality, on Desktop beta. The feature will allow users to send images in their original quality, preserving their resolution and clarity but will be available for beta tester users as of now.

Stay tuned for more latest updates and new feature roll outs of WhatsApp.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Technology News on India.com.