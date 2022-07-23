WhatsApp Feature: The instant messaging app, WhatsApp continuously works on its multiple feature updates in order to provide an enhanced and user friendly interface to its users. This time, in its spree to launch another update, WhatsApp has rolled out a feature to filter unread chats to some of its beta users only. According to WABetaInfo, the app is rolling out the update via Google Play Beta Program bringing the version up to 2.22.16.14.Also Read - Now Anyone Can Migrate WhatsApp Chats From Android To iOS, Vice Versa

If you are tired of scrolling through the myriad of chat boxes with those green circles by them? This feature might be a sigh a relief for you. With the release of this latest feature, users will be able to navigate their chats amidst the stream of messages from various groups and individual chats. In WABetaInfo blog, it said, “when you try to search for chats and messages you can use the new unread chat filter that will allow users to view the list of all their unread chats, even if they have previously been marked manually. ”

Earlier this update was launched but due to some unknown circumstances it was disabled again in the next update.

Also , in pipeline, WhatsApp is working on another feature wherein users will be able to create their own Avatars while making video calls, or sending stickers, the new fad on WhatsApp. Nonetheless, there is lots to be worked here hence, there are no further details on it yet. Rest assured, new features are on their way!

While some users are now able to use the filter unread chat option, WhatsApp has plans to expand it further in the upcoming weeks. So, better to keep your WhatsApp updated with the latest version in order to experience all the new updates and features launched by the Meta owned messaging app.