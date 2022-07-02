Hide online status on WhatsApp: Let’s be honest, many of us like working and using WhatsApp in stealth mode. Now it seems like WhatsApp is paying heed to our detailed privacy requirements. Till now, the instant messaging application allows users to restrict their last seen to –my contact- everyone-my contacts except-nobody, however, if online, one can be caught red-handed easily. Latest reports claimed that WhatsApp will soon allow its users to hide their ‘online’ status as well. In a tweet, WABetaInfo shared that WhatsApp is working on the ability to hide the online status!Also Read - ‘Your Electricity Supply Will Be Cut Tonight’ | Beware Of New Fraud; Full Details Inside

WhatsApp is working on the ability to hide the online status! WhatsApp is finally listening to user feedback by developing a feature that lets us choose who can see when we are online on WhatsApp!https://t.co/eew9OVi5I1 pic.twitter.com/y3DWfobY3P — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) July 1, 2022

WABetaInfo reported that the work is still under process and there is no clarity on when exactly the fresh update, or should we say, the much awaited, feature will be rolled out. Rest assured it will pull in this feature update for WhatsApp beta for iOS, Desktop and Android too. Also Read - Agnipath Scheme Protest: 35 WhatsApp Groups Banned for Spreading Fake News

In compliance to this screenshot, WABetaInfo stated that it will be possible to configure who can see when we are online right within our last seen settings thanks to two new options: “Everyone” and “Same as Last Seen”. For example, if you choose “My contacts” for “Last Seen” and “Same as Last Seen” for “online”, it means non-contacts won’t be able to see when you’re online.

Reportedly, lots of users have been sharing their feedback on the private policies and gave requests for this latest update as well. The requests could be for several reasons – for example, some users want to use WhatsApp without being disturbed by other people, or they feel stalked by someone.

In the welfare of the users, WhatsApp, last year introduced the feature where last seen was automatically hidden from contact one has never chatted before. This was done in view of to safeguard the WhatsApp community from third-party apps from monitoring last seen and online status.

Can’t wait to play that little game of hide and seek? ( * muffled giggles *)