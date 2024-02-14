Home

WhatsApp Latest Update: Users Will Soon Disable Reactions With New Channel Feature

WhatsApp Channels, one of the most popular features of the Meta-owned, will soon allow users to disable channel reactions or restrict them. Find out more here.

WhatsApp to allow users to disable reactions on Channels in an upcoming update. (Image Source: Abhijay Singh Rawat/india.com)

New Delhi: Popular social messaging platform WhatsApp launched its one-way broadcasting tool – WhatsApp Channels, in June 2023. Since then, the Meta-owned platform has released multiple updates for the tool, including polls, sharing (channel) updates to status, multiple admins and more. Yet another feature is currently being tested on Android, which will give users more control over their reactions on Channels. Here are all the details on the upcoming feature.

WhatsApp Channels: Disabling Reaction

WhatsApp’s one-way broadcasting tool, Channels, has quickly gained popularity among users, which allows them to receive timely updates from their source of interest, be it celebrities, news channels, meme pages and more. According to a report by WABetaInfo, the Meta-owned messaging app is currently rolling out an update that features the option to disable Channel Reactions. The new option will be available within the channel settings for users to change according to their needs.

Users should note that while all reactions are enabled by default, the latest Channels update will now give them more control over restricting or disabling reactions at their discretion. Such restrictions would make the one-way broadcasting tool, a more focused means of communication for updates, for both Channel owners and followers.

Additionally, by removing the unwanted noise and distractions brought about by reactions, the feature will enable channel owners to maintain their channels so that the shared content is always the main topic of conversation.

WhatsApp Disable Reaction: Advantages

The new Disabling Channel Reactions Update may be useful in certain situations, say, for example, avoiding situations where reactions are sometimes misrepresented by sharing certain topics in channels, leading to misunderstandings when viewing such updates. The ability to disable reactions in channels is a feature that some beta testers who install the most recent versions of WhatsApp beta for Android from the Google Play Store have access to, and it is rolling out to even more people over the coming days. Channel owners can use this to ensure that their messages receive the attention they deserve by controlling the kind of interactions that are allowed in their channels and keeping their updates clear.

WhatsApp Channels: Check Latest Features

Launched in June 2023, the WhatsApp Channels feature is one of the most popular ways to share updates as of 2024. The one-way broadcasting tool has an array of features for both Channel owners and followers, of which some are listed here:

For Admins

One-way communication: Share text, photos, videos, links, and even polls with your subscribers.

Share text, photos, videos, links, and even polls with your subscribers. Control the narrative: Choose who can see your channel and tailor content to specific audiences.

Choose who can see your channel and tailor content to specific audiences. Privacy focus: Your phone number and profile picture remain hidden from followers, maintaining privacy.

Your phone number and profile picture remain hidden from followers, maintaining privacy. Engagement tools: Encourage interaction with emoji reactions and disappearing messages.

Encourage interaction with emoji reactions and disappearing messages. Growth potential: Invite others to join through shareable links and discoverability features.

For Followers

Curated content: Follow channels that align with your interests, receiving updates in a dedicated tab.

Follow channels that align with your interests, receiving updates in a dedicated tab. Personal control: Choose which channels to join and mute notifications as needed.

Choose which channels to join and mute notifications as needed. Interactive elements: React to content with emojis and participate in polls to express your opinion.

React to content with emojis and participate in polls to express your opinion. No pressure to respond: Unlike group chats, there’s no obligation to engage in conversations.

Unlike group chats, there’s no obligation to engage in conversations. Private experience: Your phone number stays hidden from other followers and admins.

