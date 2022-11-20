WhatsApp To Add Another Layer Of Security; Brings In New Screen Lock Feature. Details Inside

WhatsApp is working on a feature to add a screen lock to that will bar unauthorised access for devices using WhatsApp

WhatsApp Latest Update: The Meta owned messaging app has new project in the pipeline as it is all set to add a new layer of security for its users. WhatsApp is working on a feature to add a screen lock to that will bar unauthorised access for devices using WhatsApp. According to report by WebetaInfo, the feature is still under developement and there is no word on when it will be rolled out.

WhatsApp Screen Lock Feature





This feature is not available on the web/desktop client but WhatsApp is finally developing a solution by bringing the screen lock option to a future update of WhatsApp Desktop beta

As you can see in this screenshot, a password is required every time the user opens the application and it is useful when you share your PC with other people.

Note that enabling this feature is optional and probably, the user will have more control over it by choosing when the app should require the password.

In addition, the password won’t be shared with WhatsApp: it is always saved locally.

In case you lose the password, you need to log out of the app and log into WhatsApp Desktop again by linking your device with the QR code.

Since this feature is under development, it is still not ready so some elements of the interface may be missing in this screenshot. As additional news, WhatsApp may also implement a feature that lets users lock the app by using Touch ID on a Mac when a fingerprint sensor is available.

Recently, the instant messaging app also launched the new in chat poll feature for both Android and iOS.