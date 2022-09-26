WhatsApp Latest Update: Meta owned WhatsApp has yet another feature update ready in tis bag. Working on slew of new updates and features for enhanced user experience and there is no stopping. Amongst many, the instant messaging app wis working in a feature that will allow user to create avatar of their on face and turn them into sticker. Are you sticker lover? Then this news is specially for you.Also Read - WhatsApp Rolling Out Call Links, Group Video Call For 32 People: Mark Zuckerberg

According to report by WeBetaInfo, Avatar was first introduced for Facebook, and Instagram and now will be used for WhatsApp as well.

It will be possible to use an avatar as a mask during video calls in the very distant future and as a sticker in the nearer future.

WhatsApp will automatically create your own sticker pack based on the configured avatar within WhatsApp Settings so you can finally share your personalized stickers that express who you are with your chats and groups. As additional feature, it will also be possible to use the avatar as profile in the future.

Unfortunately, the ability to create an avatar is under development so we don’t know the exact release date: we can just say that it will be released in the future