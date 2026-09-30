WhatsApp launch big update for teen safety! Parents to get control over group additions and Meta AI

WhatsApp introduced new optional parental controls letting parents manage teen privacy settings, group invites, and Meta AI access.

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WhatsApp Update: WhatsApp on Wednesday announced a new suite of optional parental controls for teenagers, granting parents enhanced oversight over their teens’ privacy parameters, group interactions, Channels access, and Meta AI interactions. Built on a collaborative model using a parent-set PIN, the controls empower families to establish digital safety boundaries together. Crucially, the platform confirmed that end-to-end encryption remains fully intact, meaning parents cannot access or read their teenagers’ private messages or phone calls.

How will WhatsApp teens optional parental controls work?

If teenagers want to loosen any of these settings, they will require approval through a parent-set PIN. Parents will also receive notifications when their teen joins or leaves a group, or when the size of a group increases significantly. They will have additional options to determine how their teen uses Channels, including which Status updates the teen can view and who can view the teen’s own Status updates. WhatsApp has also introduced controls for the Meta AI experience available to teenagers.

What can parents choose under optional parental controls?

Parents can choose between the default 13+ setting and a stricter “Limited Content” option, depending on the level of restrictions they want for their teen. The company said the controls are being introduced gradually and will be developed further based on feedback from families.

WhatsApp said the aim is to encourage open conversations between parents and teenagers about responsible use of the platform without compromising the privacy of personal communications. The parental controls are entirely optional, with parents able to decide the level of support their teen needs and change or disable the settings at any time.

Key Product & Safety Highlights

PIN-Protected Privacy Rules: Parents can lock settings determining who can see a teen’s profile picture or add them to group chats. Any attempt by the teen to relax these privacy parameters requires explicit PIN approval from a parent.

Meta AI & Content Moderation: Parents can restrict the native Meta AI assistant by switching from the standard 13+ setting to a stricter “Limited Content” mode, alongside regulating access to Channels and public Status updates.

WhatsApp said that even when the controls are enabled, teens’ personal messages and calls will remain protected by end-to-end encryption. The company said no one outside a chat, including WhatsApp, can access or listen to users’ personal messages and calls.

(With inputs from agencies)