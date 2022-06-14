California: WhatsApp on Tuesday said it is launching a new update that would allow users to transfer the chats from Android smartphones to Apple’s iPhones. The new update will be available for users as part of Apple’s ‘move to iOS’ app, which means that new iPhone users will get this option at the time of setting up their new phone. The announcement was made by Meta CEO and Founder Mark Zuckerberg through a blog post on Tuesday evening.Also Read - UP: Section 144 Imposed in Ghaziabad Till 10 August; Directions Issued For Social Media Group Admins. Full Guidelines

"We're adding to WhatsApp the ability to securely switch between phones and transfer your chat history, photos, videos, and voice messages between Android and iPhone while maintaining end-to-end encryption. This is a top requested feature. We launched the ability switch from iPhone–>Android last year, and now adding Android–>iPhone as well," Mark Zuckerberg, Founder and CEO, Meta.

WhatsApp said the new feature will be rolled out starting today as part of WhatsApp beta and will be available for all users within a week.

To make use of the new update, the current Apple iPhone users will have to take a backup and reset their phones.

The users were waiting for the new feature as there was no way to transfer WhatsApp data between Android and iPhones. However, there are some third-party tools available in the market to transfer the data but they are not reliable.

Here’s how users can transfer WhatsApp chats from Android to iPhone

Open the Move to iOS app on an Android phone and then follow the on-screen prompts.

After this, a code will be displayed on the iPhone. After being prompted, enter the code on your Android phone.

Tap Continue and follow the on-screen prompts.

Select WhatsApp on the Transfer Data screen.

Tap ‘Start’ on your Android phone, and wait for WhatsApp to prepare the data for export.

You’ll be signed out from your Android phone once the data is prepared.

Tap ‘Next’ to return to the Move to iOS app.

Tap ‘Continue’ to transfer the data from your Android phone to your iPhone and wait for Move to iOS to confirm the transfer is complete.

Then, you need to install the latest version of WhatsApp from the App Store.

After this, open WhatsApp and log in using the same phone number used on your old device.

Tap Start when prompted, and allow the process to be completed.

Then activate your new device and you’ll see your chats waiting for you.

In a statement, WhatsApp claimed that the entire data transfer is end-to-end encrypted and the platform will not be able to see any of the chats or data.