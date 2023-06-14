Home

Technology

WhatsApp Launches New Video Messages Feature On Ios, Android Beta | Details Here

WhatsApp Launches New Video Messages Feature On Ios, Android Beta | Details Here

WhatsApp's new feature is only available for a few selected beta testers and will gradually be introduced to more users over the coming weeks.

When users hold the microphone button within the chat bar in any conversation, it will turn into a video camera button.

WhatsApp New Feature: Here comes a piece of good news for WhatsApp users. The Meta-owned instant messaging application is rolling out a new feature called video messages with their latest beta updates for the users. The new WhatsApp feature can be used by both IOS and Android users which will allow them to share short videos of up to 60 seconds with other users.

“It’s worth noting that video messages are always end-to-end encrypted, ensuring that nobody outside the conversation, not even WhatsApp, can access them,” WABetaInfo announced.

You may like to read

At the moment, the new feature is only available for a few selected beta testers and will gradually be introduced to more users over the coming weeks, stated WhatsApp.

With the new feature, the WhatsApp users can send a video message to fellow beta users who have the updated versions of the app.

This new feature provides beta users with the ability to record and send video messages, reports WABetaInfo.

When users hold the microphone button within the chat bar in any conversation, it will turn into a video camera button.

Recipients will be able to identify when they receive a video message making sure that it has been recently recorded, which will greatly increase its authenticity.

Moreover, video messages are end-to-end encrypted to ensure that nobody outside the conversation, not even WhatsApp, can access them.

The ability to record and share video messages is currently available to some beta testers on Android and iOS, and is expected to roll out to even more users over the coming weeks, the report said.

Last week, it was reported that the messaging platform was rolling out a new feature on Android and iOS beta, which allows users to send high-definition (HD) photos.

While this feature preserves image dimensions, minor compression will still be applied to the picture, thus sending photos in their original quality is not possible.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Technology News on India.com.