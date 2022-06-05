New Delhi: Meta-owned is likely working on a new feature that will allow users to retrieve the deleted messages. In a big relief to its users, WhatsApp had earlier introduced the ‘delete message’ feature quite some time ago, however, people often end up making the error of choosing the ‘Delete for me’ option instead of the ‘Delete for everyone’ option. Hence, WhatsApp is coming up with a new feature to address this issue.Also Read - WhatsApp Likely to Add Another Verification Code to Prevent Fraud

The new feature will reportedly allow users to bring back an accidentally deleted message. The 'undo' button will pop up towards the lower end of the screen for a short span of time, which will let users bring back a deleted message to life. According to Wabetanifo, the WhatsApp updates tracker, WhatsApp users will have a limited time to make the changes. The feature is reportedly rolling out with the WhatsApp for Android beta version marked 2.22.13.5.

The new feature will work similarly to how the 'undo' option appears on Gmail when you press 'Send', allowing you a few extra seconds to pull back an incomplete mail. A similar feature is already available to other messaging apps such as Telegram.