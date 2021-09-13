New Delhi: The popular messaging app Whatsapp is currently working on ”voice message transcription,” an additional new feature that will translate voice messages into text. Now, the users can give their hands some rest especially when they tend to write long messages. Recently, WhatsApp updated its Voice notes features, which provided us the leverage to manage the playback speed of the Voice notes. Now what comes under the new up-gradation is the voice message translation. This feature is under development and in the testing procedure.Also Read - How To Hide WhatsApp Message Preview From Notification Bar : Follow These Simple Steps

The new feature was spotted by Whatsapp updates tracker WABetaInfo on the application's beta version from IOS and Android. According to the publication, the new feature is likely to roll out on the WhatsApp web. As per the reports, the 'voice message transcription' feature is optional but may require permission to access the device's microphone and speech recognition tool.

When a message has been transcribed for the first time then its data is saved in the WhatsApp database. It further gives the user an option to share that transcription with other users. The publication also stated that the transcribes messages notes will not be sent to any Whatsapp or Facebook servers for transcription, but will solely rely on the phone speech recognition tool.

However, more details are expected to roll from the Facebook-owned Whatsapp.

The additional features of Whatsapp will be beneficial for all. Today, the popular messaging application is being used for various reasons, especially for personal and professional work.