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WhatsApp may soon introduce 15-minute auto-delete messages feature - Heres how it could change your chats forever

WhatsApp may soon introduce 15-minute auto-delete messages feature – Here’s how it could change your chats forever

WhatsApp is working on a new feature that may remove messages within minutes after being read, aiming to improve chat privacy and reduce long-term storage of sensitive conversations.

WhatsApp may soon boost privacy with a new feature that auto-deletes messages within minutes after being read.

WhatsApp planning to bring a privacy-centric feature wherein your messages will automatically delete after just a few minutes of being read. Yes, WhatsApp is reportedly working on this feature which could delete chats after a certain period of time they are read by the recipient.

WhatsApp Working on Auto-Delete Messages Feature for ‘Higher’ Privacy?

WhatsApp may soon allow you to delete messages automatically after reading them.

The feature which is currently being tested by WhatsApp is named as “After reading”. This feature will allow you to delete messages immediately after someone reads them.

WhatsApp Giving Users More Control Over Sensitive Chats

As you might have guessed already, it’s not the same disappearing messages feature we already have (that allows you to set messages to disappear in 24 hrs, 7 days, or 90 days).

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Instead, this update will let you completely vanish confidential texts like OTPs or personal information right after someone views them.

That means that sooner rather than later, WhatsApp could give users even less time for their chats to stick around.

WhatsApp Tests Feature To Auto Delete Messages After Being Read

WhatsApp is testing a feature that will automatically delete messages 15 minutes after you read them. Here’s what’s going on:

Messaging feature will disappear 15 minutes after being read.

If a user doesn’t open it, an unread message can reportedly automatically delete in 24 hrs.

Applies to chats even when you turn off read receipts (blue ticks)

WhatsApp is quietly working on this feature that will delete your messages automatically after someone views them. And if reports are to be believed, it will work whether you allow people to see when you’ve read their messages or not.

The WhatsApp feature is useful when you want to send someone something temporarily. Don’t want to clutter someone’s chat? Delete instantly. Need to send someone a password or an OTP? Use the upcoming feature.

WhatsApp View once feature currently works for media you send. You’ll be able to use this for normal text messages too.

Beta testers spotted this feature in the beta version of WhatsApp for Android.

WhatsApp is said to be testing a feature that lets you delete messages.

WhatsApp yet to launch feature for users

The company has not announced a launch date for the feature and it could still be a few weeks or even months away from launch. The feature is currently being tested by the company, and they are likely still working out some kinks before sending it out with a future update.

However, once released, we could see this new delete-after-read-feature work for one-on-one chats. It could also work for all your conversations. Privacy not your thing? Well if you start using this feature a lot. Your WhatsApp chats will become more temporary than permanent. Just a heads-up!

People still have the option to take a screenshot of the message or open the chat and copy-paste the message. So use this feature wisely.

Final Thoughts

WhatsApp might give users more power over sensitive chats with an upcoming auto-delete messages feature. Again, the feature is nowhere near launch yet. But if implemented, it will allow WhatsApp users to delete messages automatically after they are read by the recipient.

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