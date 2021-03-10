According to reports, WhatsApp will soon stop working on iPhones which are running on iOS 9. The Facebook-owned WhatApp has reportedly decided to drop support of Apple iPhones running on iOS 9. (iOS 14 is the latest version currently available for iPhones) Also Read - WhatsApp Finally Rolls Out Voice and Video Calling Feature for Desktop Version

A report by WABetaInfo, a website that tracks changes and features on WhatsApp, said that the WhatsApp version 2.21.50 beta no longer supports iPhones running iOS 9. Thus only those iPhone users who are using iOS 10 or above will be able to use WhatsApp. Also Read - WhatsApp's Fate Hangs in Balance as New Rules Require to Identify Originator of a Message | EXPLAINED

However, the messaging app has not updated the same information and eve its FAQ page does not mention if there is a change in its supported operating systems. The WhatsApp tracking website also says that the page is yet to be updated. Also Read - WhatsApp update in beta comes with an updated Dark Mode toggle and more

In another update, WhatsApp is reportedly planning to release an improved version of its Archived Chats. According to WABetaInfo, this feature is still under development but sources said that WhatsApp is preparing some UI improvements for Archived Chats cell that will only be visible after user have chats in their archive.

Users won’t get to know when they receive messages on archived chats as all notification in the feature will also be muted.