WhatsApp’s new feature may let you schedule birthday wishes, work messages and videos up to 14 days in advance; Here’s how it may work

WhatsApp is testing a new feature that will let users schedule text messages, photos and videos up to two weeks in advance. The feature could support individual and group chats, with options to manage or delete scheduled messages before delivery.

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WhatsApp's new feature may let you schedule birthday wishes, work messages and videos up to 14 days in advance; Here's how it may work (AI/Representational)

WhatsApp is testing a new feature that could make it easier for users to send messages at a chosen time without having to do it manually. The upcoming feature will allow users to schedule text messages, links, photos and videos up to two weeks in advance. The feature is currently being rolled out to a limited number of Android beta testers. It is not yet available to all WhatsApp users, and the company has not announced a date for its wider release, according to reports by WABetaInfo and Gadgets 360.

The new option could be useful for people who want to send birthday wishes, work updates, reminders or important messages at a particular time. Users will be able to prepare their messages in advance and let WhatsApp send them automatically.

How will WhatsApp’s message scheduling feature work?

According to reports, users who have access to the feature will be able to select a date and time for their messages to be sent. The scheduling option will work in both individual and group chats.

Users will reportedly be able to schedule a message as early as 10 minutes ahead or as far as two weeks into the future. The feature will also support photos and videos, although the current testing version allows only one photo or video in each scheduled message.

How to schedule messages on WhatsApp

Once the feature becomes available on your account, you can follow these steps to schedule a message.

Step 1: Open WhatsApp on your Android phone and select the individual or group chat where you want to send the message.

Step 2: Type the message you want to send in the chat box. You can also include a link.

Step 3: Press and hold the Send button instead of tapping it normally.

Step 4: If the scheduling feature is available, an option to select the date and time should appear on your screen.

Step 5: Choose when you want the message to be delivered and confirm your selection.

WhatsApp will then keep the message scheduled and send it at the selected time.

For photos and videos, users can reportedly select a file from their phone’s gallery and use the same scheduling option. They may also be able to edit the photo or add a caption before scheduling it. These steps are based on the feature currently being tested and may change before the final release.

Will you be able to manage or delete scheduled messages?

Yes. Reports say WhatsApp is also testing a separate section within the chat information screen where users can view their scheduled messages.

This section will allow users to check pending messages and delete them before they are sent. If a scheduled message is deleted in advance, the recipient will not receive a notification about its cancellation.

This option could help users avoid sending an outdated message or correct plans that have changed before the scheduled delivery time.

Will WhatsApp send messages if your phone is offline?

According to reports, scheduled messages will be sent automatically even if the sender’s phone is offline or WhatsApp is closed at the selected time. The feature is also reported to support end-to-end encryption, which protects messages from being read by people outside the conversation.

However, WhatsApp has not publicly explained all the technical details of how scheduled delivery will work.

There is also a small detail to remember when scheduling messages in group chats. Reports say that only people who were members of the group when the message was scheduled will receive it. Anyone who joins the group later may not receive that scheduled message.

When will WhatsApp release the feature for everyone?

For now, the message scheduling option is available only to some users testing WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.26.40.7. Even users with the compatible beta version may not see the feature because access is being expanded gradually.

Users who do not have access to the feature will have to wait for WhatsApp to make it available to more accounts. The company has not confirmed an official public release date.