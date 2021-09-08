There are crores of users of instant messaging app WhatsApp in all countries of the world including India. There are billions and crores of messages every day in every corner of the world that are shared through WhatsApp. In such a situation, the question is how WhatsApp keeps all these messages safe. The second question arises here is whether WhatsApp reads your messages? A recent report claimed that WhatsApp messages are not end-to-end encrypted. The claim has been made by a ProPublica, a newsroom that aims to produce investigative journalism in the public interest. The report by ProPublica explains in a lengthy report about observations of 1,000 contract workers of WhatsApp who have access to special Facebook software to check private WhatsApp messages, images, and videos.Also Read - WhatsApp New Feature: Disappearing Mode Option for All Android Chats in Privacy Settings; Check Deets

The ProPublica report stated, “”These contractors pass judgment on whatever flashes on their screen — claims of everything from fraud or spam to child porn and potential terrorist plotting — typically in less than a minute.” Also Read - WhatsApp: How to Check if Someone Has Blocked You?

However, Facebook has now issued an official statement refuting the claims of the report. Facebook said to Android Central and clarifies how its instant messaging app is safe and end-to-end encrypted. The company said, “WhatsApp provides a way for people to report spam or abuse, which includes sharing the most recent messages in a chat. This feature is important for preventing the worst abuse on the internet. We strongly disagree with the notion that accepting reports a user chooses to send us is incompatible with end-to-end encryption.” Also Read - WhatsApp Group Calls Update: Now You Can Join an Ongoing Group Call That You Just Missed. Here's How

End-to-end encryption technology allows the locking of messages. Which means the message you sent to another person is completely locked. Only the sender of the message and the receiver of the message have the technical right to open this lock. This is called the ‘encryption key’. This key is in the hands of the sender and the receiver.

According to WhatsApp, messages to people are not stored in any server. If stored, encryption technology will no longer matter. One thing to be noted here is that WhatsApp has auto enabled these technologies in the app. That is, when the message arrives, the receiver can see or read it. This message is completely locked between the sender and the receiver. That is, neither it is stored in the server, nor its encryption key can be opened.

