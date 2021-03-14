New Delhi: Facebook-owned WhatsApp has recently rolled out the ‘Messenger Room’ feature which allows users to carry out a group video call with up to 50 people simultaneously. Using the Messenger app or by opening the Messenger website in mobile or web browser, one can create rooms where larger groups can be on a video chat. They can then send invite links to their contacts and group chats in WhatsApp so they can join these rooms, even if they don’t have a Facebook account or the Messenger app. Also Read - Facebook Tests Feature To Share Instagram Reels on News Feed: Know How You Can Make One

Follow These Steps to Create a ‘Messenger Room’ Via WhatsApp

Step 1: Open WhatsApp Web or Desktop

Step 2: Go to the individual chat you want to select for video call.

Step 3: Tap on the attachments icon on the screen

Step 4: Click on the ‘Rooms’ option

Step 5: Tap on the ’Continue in Messenger’ option

Step 6: The application will send you a link that you can send to your contacts so that they can join the same room by simply clicking on that particular link .

Note: The ‘Messenger Room’ feature will only work for groups that have more than five members.

Besides, one can also create room for their WhatsApp group directly by clicking on the ‘Create Room’ option for group chat.

Join a room as the creator

Open WhatsApp> the individual or group chat you sent the room link to.

Tap the link. This will prompt you to choose if you want to open the link in your mobile browser or the Messenger app. Once you select either option, this will take you out of WhatsApp and through to the Messenger app or the Messenger website in your mobile browser. Messenger is a separate app and website, so the Facebook terms and practices will apply. Rooms take place outside of WhatsApp, and video chats in Messenger Rooms aren’t end-to-end encrypted. Note that:

If you’re using the Messenger app, you’ll need to have the latest version installed, otherwise you’ll be prompted to update the app.

If you’re not logged in to Messenger, you’ll need to log in with your Facebook account.

If prompted, tap JOIN AS {name}.

Join a room as the invitee

Open WhatsApp> the individual or group chat you received the room link in.

Tap the link. This will prompt you to choose if you want to open the link in your mobile browser or the Messenger app. Once you select either option, you’ll be taken out of WhatsApp and through to the Messenger app or the Messenger website in your mobile browser. Messenger is a separate app and website, so the Facebook terms and practices will apply. Rooms take place outside of WhatsApp, and video chats in Messenger Rooms aren’t end-to-end encrypted. Note that:

If you’re using the Messenger app, you’ll need to have the latest version installed, otherwise you’ll be prompted to update the app.

If you’re not logged in to Messenger, you’ll need to log in with your Facebook account.

If you don’t have a Facebook account, you’ll need to enter your name and review the provided guidelines.

If prompted, tap TRY IT.

Tap JOIN AS {name}or Join as a Guest.

Note that the creator of the room must be present in order for the call to begin.