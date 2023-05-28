Home

Technology

WhatsApp To Roll Out New Screen Sharing Feature For These Users, Here’s What Report Suggests

WhatsApp To Roll Out New Screen Sharing Feature For These Users, Here’s What Report Suggests

WhatsApp is working on a new feature specifically designed to improve the video calling experience for its users.

New Delhi: Meta-owned messaging app WhatsApp is reportedly working on developing multiple new features aimed at enhancing user experience. According to WABetaInfo report, WhatsApp is working on a new feature specifically designed to improve the video calling experience for its users.

WABetaInfo is a website that monitors updates in WhatsApp’s development. The WABetaInfo report further adds that the messaging app is currently introducing a feature that enables users to effortlessly share their screen while engaged in a video call. This functionality is currently accessible to Android beta testers who have installed WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.23.11.19.

You may like to read

Here are some of key takeaways from WABetaInfo report:

WhatsApp is working on a new feature specifically designed to improve the video calling experience for its users.

WhatsApp is currently introducing a feature that enables users to effortlessly share their screen while engaged in a video call.

WABetaInfo has given a detailed explanation of how the screen sharing feature in WhatsApp will operate.

Users will notice a new icon within the call control view, which will serve as a prompt for initiating screen sharing.

Once users opt to share their screen, the contents displayed on their own screen will be recorded and transmitted to the recipient.

WhatsApp Users will have complete control over this feature, according to the report.

Even though the transmission of their screen content will be ongoing throughout the video call, they retain the ability to halt the process whenever desired.

The feature will only be activated if users explicitly provide consent to share the content of their screen.

It is important to note that the users may notice minor changes in the layout of the bottom navigation bar after updating to WhatsApp beta version 2.23.11.19 on Android. The report suggests that the order of tabs in the bottom navigation bar has been reorganized. Certain users may now see the tabs arranged as: Chats, Calls, Communities, and Status.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Technology News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES