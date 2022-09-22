Two WhatsApp Accounts On Single Device: WhatsApp users who have been handling multiple phone numbers just to be able to use different WhatsApp accounts, here is how you can make your life easier. There is a provision through which you can use two WhatsApp accounts on a single device. No longer need to keep your business and private accounts on two separate devices.Also Read - Blocked on WhatsApp? Here's How to Find Out

According to a report by Live Hindustan, there is a feature called 'Dual Apps' using which, you can use two accounts of the Meta-owned message service application.

HERE IS HOW YOU CAN USE ‘DUAL APPS’

Go to ‘Settings’ in your Android device

Scroll down and tap on ‘Apps’

Select ‘Dual Apps’ and click on ‘Create’

Among apps supported by this feature, select ‘WhatsApp’

Move the Dual Apps toggle; return to app launcher and open WhatsApp using the Dual Apps icon

Set your WhatsApp account using another phone number

AVAILABLE ONLY ON SELECT DEVICES

AVAILABLE ONLY ON SELECT DEVICES

It is to be noted that this option is offered in smartphones of Oppo, Xiaomi, Vivo, Huawei, Samsung, OnePlus and Realme that support a dual-SIM feature. The steps to enable this feature may vary depending on respective brands; the aforementioned steps are for Xiaomi. Additionally, the feature has a different name for different makers. For example, in Oppo, it is called 'App Clone', while in Samsung, its name is 'Dual Messenger'. Users should also make sure that their second number is active and can be used for internet connectivity.