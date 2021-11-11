New Delhi: Messaging app WhatsApp is working to update its status privacy option, according to the reports. The company is rolling out ‘My Contact Except…’ feature. Reports also suggest that it has given to certain beta testers in the Android space for trail. Earlier, the Status can be seen for 24 hours by Anyone, My Contacts or Nobody.Also Read - Instagram To Roll Out Subscription Feature. Know More About its Rates

If the reports stand true then the users can now hide the status from those whom they do not want to share it. Still under development, this will roll out to Android devices first and might later appear in iOS.

The WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo says, "When you select "My contacts except…" you can finally choose who cannot see your information on WhatsApp. Note that, if the feature is not enabled for people who you select in the "My contacts except" section, they still cannot see your information."

“If you disable your last seen for specific contacts, you won’t be able to see their last seen as well: this special rule for Last Seen does not apply to About and Profile Photo. If the feature is not available for your WhatsApp account, don’t worry: WhatsApp is gradually enabling the feature for specific beta testers, and more activations will be following after installing the next updates,” pointed WABetaInfo.