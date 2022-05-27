New Delhi: WhatsApp is working on multi-device 2.0 which will allow users to link an additional mobile phone or tablet (WhatsApp for iPad/Android tablet) to the same WhatsApp account in the future, wrote WABetaInfo on its Twitter page. If this is true, the feature will help users to use WhatsApp through an additional phone or pad without engaging the primary number. The new feature will also cut the chaos of having multiple SIM cards for different WhatsApp login.Also Read - WhatsApp to Stop Working For iOS10, iOS11, iPhone 5 And iPhone 5C from October |Details Here

This is a future update that may be completely different from what is predicted now. From time to time, the messaging app constantly updates itself with in-app features to make it easier to chat with other processes in between.

Multi-device 2.0 will let people link an additional mobile phone or tablet (WhatsApp for iPad/Android tablet) to the same WhatsApp account in the future. pic.twitter.com/Vmv8QLFFxZ — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) May 27, 2022

At present, you are using WhatsApp on one phone or one tab or you can connect a web device to it. And the additional mobile phone or iPad that connects both iOS and Android will save time and effort for WhatsApp users. And every time when you change the phone and install WhatsApp, you get a six-digit code that is only sent via a registered mobile number to synchronize data and chat history. This will not be required with the multi-device 2.0 update.