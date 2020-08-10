WhatsApp has been working on the multiple device support feature for a long time and users are eagerly waiting for this feature. Recently a screenshot of this upcoming feature has been shared in the report which claimed that the company is planning to launch this feature soon. With the help of a multi-support feature, users will be able to use WhatsApp across multiple devices simultaneously. Whereas currently it can only be used simultaneously on smartphones and desktops. Also Read - 3 Scientifically-Proven Health Benefits of Chia Seeds

WhatsApp is constantly releasing new updates to make its platform user friendly and released a new Android beta update this latest WhatsApp v2.20.196.8 beta for Android gives us a glimpse of two features, including advanced search mode and multiple device support. The company has been working for a long time on the ability to allow a WhatsApp account to run on multiple devices. Advanced search mode has also been in operation for some time and the new beta version is showing some UI updates in it. Also Read - New Simple Approach Visually Evaluates Mask Effectiveness

Millions of people around the world use this messaging app, but it is not possible to use the app on multiple devices. But now it seems that this feature can come soon on Facebook-owned WhatsApp. Twitter account @WABetaInfo, which tracks information related to WhatsApp, says multi-device support is being tested internally. However, there is no information related to the roll-out of the feature in this report. But we hope that WhatsApp users will get this feature in the coming few weeks.

I know this announcement was published 16 months ago, but WhatsApp will likely release the iPad app when the feature that allows to use the same WhatsApp account on different devices at the same time is ready. https://t.co/OhH73R7cKb — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) August 7, 2020

The multi-device support feature can be launched under the name ‘Linked devices’. Because with this feature, users will be able to login to the new device by clicking on the ‘Link a new device’ button. Let us know that currently, users cannot run an account on different devices, while this feature is already available in telegram. A screenshot of this feature has been shared in the reported report.